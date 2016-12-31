Toggle navigation
MIX 107.7 - Dayton's Mix The 80s to Now!
MIX 107.7 - Dayton's Mix The 80s to Now!
On-Air
Jeff, Gina and Dave
Kristi Leigh
Shaun Vincent
Mario Lopez
Doreen
Chris Davis
The 80's Show with Jeff Stevens
Casey Kasem
On Air Schedule
Music
Music News
iHeartRadio Live
Most Recently Played
On Demand
Concert For A Cure 2016
National News
Trending
From The Web
Mix Photos
Snap Shots
Fun Photos
Podcasts
Summerfest 18
Miami Valley View
Impossible Question
Connect
Contact Us
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Events Calendar
Contest Rules
Employment
iHeartMedia Communities
Advertise With Us
Media Kit
Contests
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeart80s Party!
Meet New Kids On The Block!
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Lunch At Piada With Jeff Stevens!
Submit Your Favorite 5 at 9!
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
Relive The Best Moments From Our 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tomorrow Night On The CW!
Celebrity Psychic Tarot Readings For 2017: Kanye West, Britney Spears & More
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeart80s Party!
Time Warp Prom Is April 22, 2017!!! Click here to buy your tickets!
Check out Jeff, Gina & Dave's Podcast Channel!
LISTEN NOW online or on your smartphone
Keep Up With Jeff, Gina & Dave's Impossible Question!
previous
next
On-Air Now
12am - 8am
Mariah Carey "New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2017" (VIDEO)
Mariah Carey, DNCE, More Welcome 2017 on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' (VIDEOS)
PHOTOS: Craziest Pop Culture Moments of 2016
PHOTOS: 18 Celebrity Breakups of 2016
PHOTOS: 25 Top iHeartRadio Moments from 2016
PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez's Relationships Through The Years
PHOTOS: Guess the Pop Song from 2016
PHOTOS: The World's Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2016
PHOTOS: Stars to Look Out for in 2017
The 7 HOTTEST Movie Couples of 2016
Sia Files For Divorce
x
See Full Playlist
MIX 107.7
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played